Mussels in Jupiter
Jupiter restaurants that serve mussels
More about 1548 US-1
1548 US-1
1548 US-1, Tequesta
|Mussels In Crosta
|$19.95
PEI mussels, crispy focaccia, choice of garlic & oil or marinara
More about Little Moir's Food Shack
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES
Little Moir's Food Shack
103 S US Highway 1 Unit D3, Jupiter
|Mussel Rockefeller Chowder
|$5.50
with swiss gratin
|Sauteed P.E.I. Mussels
|$17.50
andouille sausage, mushrooms, tomatoes, onions, cajun beer cheese sauce
More about Hibiscus StrEATery
Hibiscus StrEATery
326 Hibiscus Street, Jupiter
|Sautéed Mussels
|$16.00
capers, tomato, garlic, red onion, and herbs in a white wine butter sauce OR marinara sauce; toasted sourdough