Mussels in Jupiter

Jupiter restaurants
Jupiter restaurants that serve mussels

Item pic

 

1548 US-1

1548 US-1, Tequesta

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Mussels In Crosta$19.95
PEI mussels, crispy focaccia, choice of garlic & oil or marinara
More about 1548 US-1
Little Moir's Food Shack image

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES

Little Moir's Food Shack

103 S US Highway 1 Unit D3, Jupiter

Avg 4.6 (2169 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Mussel Rockefeller Chowder$5.50
with swiss gratin
Sauteed P.E.I. Mussels$17.50
andouille sausage, mushrooms, tomatoes, onions, cajun beer cheese sauce
More about Little Moir's Food Shack
Hibiscus StrEATery image

 

Hibiscus StrEATery

326 Hibiscus Street, Jupiter

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Sautéed Mussels$16.00
capers, tomato, garlic, red onion, and herbs in a white wine butter sauce OR marinara sauce; toasted sourdough
More about Hibiscus StrEATery
Item pic

 

Cucina Jupiter

2525 Military Trail #111, Jupiter

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Mussels Amalfi$16.95
Mussels, garlic, white wine, grape tomatoes, light spicy red sauce or classic white served with crostini
More about Cucina Jupiter

