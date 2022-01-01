Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shrimp tacos in Jupiter

Go
Jupiter restaurants
Toast

Jupiter restaurants that serve shrimp tacos

Guacamole Taqueria image

 

GUACAMOLE

9260 W Indiantown Rd, Jupiter

No reviews yet
Takeout
Shrimp Tacos$15.95
1x Shrimp Taco$5.75
More about GUACAMOLE
Hibiscus StrEATery image

 

Hibiscus StrEATery - 326 Hibiscus Street

326 Hibiscus Street, Jupiter

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Blackened Shrimp Tacos$15.50
(3) on soft corn tortillas; cactus pico de gallo, cotija cheese, avocado crema; served with coconut rice and black beans
More about Hibiscus StrEATery - 326 Hibiscus Street

Browse other tasty dishes in Jupiter

Tiramisu

Risotto

Chicken Sandwiches

Chicken Salad

Cake

Pies

Chicken Parmesan

Tuna Salad

Map

More near Jupiter to explore

West Palm Beach

Avg 4.3 (92 restaurants)

Lake Worth

Avg 4.5 (36 restaurants)

Palm Beach Gardens

Avg 4.5 (32 restaurants)

Stuart

Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)

North Palm Beach

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Wellington

Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)

Palm Beach

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Palm City

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Jensen Beach

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Clewiston

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (871 restaurants)

Sebring

Avg 4.1 (4 restaurants)

Naples

Avg 4.4 (97 restaurants)

Cape Coral

Avg 4 (16 restaurants)

Punta Gorda

Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (263 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (121 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (863 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (62 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (414 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (876 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston