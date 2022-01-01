Egg sandwiches in Kalamazoo

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Item pic

GRILL • HAMBURGERS

The Old Goat Tavern

2731 W. Michigan Ave, Kalamazoo

Avg 4.3 (671 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Grilled Egg Sandwich$8.00
Two Fried Eggs, Bacon, Cheddar, Onion Straws, Jalapeno Cream Cheese, On a Bun, With Goat Fries
More about The Old Goat Tavern
Theo & Stacy's Downtown image

 

Theo & Stacy's Downtown

234 W. Michigan Ave, Kalamazoo

Avg 4.6 (960 reviews)
Takeout
Bacon or Sausage Egg and Cheese Sandwich$10.00
Hummus Avocado Egg Sandwich$10.50
Breakfast Just Egg Sandwich$10.50
More about Theo & Stacy's Downtown
The Rooster's Call image

HAMBURGERS

The Rooster's Call

6050 Gull Road, Kalamazoo

Avg 4.4 (600 reviews)
Takeout
Egg and Cheese Sandwich$6.79
One egg cooked to order, cheese, and your choice of toast, muffin, or biscuit. Served with Hash Browns.
Egg and Meat Sandwich$7.99
One egg cooked to order, cheese, meat, and your choice of toast, muffin, or biscuit. Served with Hash Browns.
More about The Rooster's Call

