Egg sandwiches in Kalamazoo
Kalamazoo restaurants that serve egg sandwiches
More about The Old Goat Tavern
GRILL • HAMBURGERS
The Old Goat Tavern
2731 W. Michigan Ave, Kalamazoo
|Grilled Egg Sandwich
|$8.00
Two Fried Eggs, Bacon, Cheddar, Onion Straws, Jalapeno Cream Cheese, On a Bun, With Goat Fries
More about Theo & Stacy's Downtown
Theo & Stacy's Downtown
234 W. Michigan Ave, Kalamazoo
|Bacon or Sausage Egg and Cheese Sandwich
|$10.00
|Hummus Avocado Egg Sandwich
|$10.50
|Breakfast Just Egg Sandwich
|$10.50
More about The Rooster's Call
HAMBURGERS
The Rooster's Call
6050 Gull Road, Kalamazoo
|Egg and Cheese Sandwich
|$6.79
One egg cooked to order, cheese, and your choice of toast, muffin, or biscuit. Served with Hash Browns.
|Egg and Meat Sandwich
|$7.99
One egg cooked to order, cheese, meat, and your choice of toast, muffin, or biscuit. Served with Hash Browns.