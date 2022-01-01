Tacos in Kalamazoo
Kalamazoo restaurants that serve tacos
More about One Well Brewing
PIZZA
One Well Brewing
4213 Portage St, Kalamazoo
|Lettuce Taco Bout It
|$10.95
Vegetarian Taco Salad - Romaine lettuce, Corn Salsa (corn, black beans, red onion), cheddar jack cheese, guacamole and cilantro served in a flour tortilla bowl. Served with salsa-ranch and a lime slice. 10.95 Add seasoned chicken or plant-based chorizo + 2 Available vegan - (No cheese, salsa instead of salsa ranch) Available Gluten-Free - Served in a bowl (No tortilla bowl).
More about Trak Houz Bar & Grill
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL
Trak Houz Bar & Grill
5003 Park Circle Dr, KALAMAZOO
|Traditional Tacos
|$12.95
|Fish Tacos
|$12.95
|Fried Chicken BLT Tacos
|$12.95
fried chicken, chipotle ranch, lettuce, tomato, onion, cheese
More about Fletcher's Pub
Fletcher's Pub
6946 W. Q Ave., Kalamazoo
|Fresco Tacos
|$8.99
3 flour tortillas stuffed with your choice of grilled lime shrimp, taco seasoned chicken or smoked brisket, shredded lettuce, Mexican street corn inspired salsa and a drizzle of chili cream sauce. Served with a side of chips and salsa.
More about La Familia Cafe
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
La Familia Cafe
224 W Michigan Ave, Kalamazoo
|Taco Ida's Way
|$4.75
|2 hard shell tacos
|$6.00
|Birria taco plate
|$12.99
More about The Old Goat Tavern
GRILL • HAMBURGERS
The Old Goat Tavern
2731 W. Michigan Ave, Kalamazoo
|Puffy Tacos
|$10.00
3 Fried Flour Shells, With Cajun Chicken, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Mixed Cheese, & Spicy Ranch
More about Latitude 42° Brewing Company
Latitude 42° Brewing Company
6101 W Main St, Kalamazoo
|Blackened Shrimp Taco
|$15.00
Blackened shrimp, creamy ginger slaw, Chihuahua cheese, lettuce, scallions, chipotle crema, lime
|Chipotle Chicken Taco
|$14.50
Chipotle braised chicken, roasted tomato salsa, Chihuahua cheese, lettuce, chipotle crema, scallion, lime
More about Theo & Stacy's Downtown
Theo & Stacy's Downtown
234 W. Michigan Ave, Kalamazoo
|Triple Gyro Tacos
|$10.50