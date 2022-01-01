Tacos in Kalamazoo

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

One Well Brewing image

PIZZA

One Well Brewing

4213 Portage St, Kalamazoo

Avg 4.5 (550 reviews)
Takeout
Lettuce Taco Bout It$10.95
Vegetarian Taco Salad - Romaine lettuce, Corn Salsa (corn, black beans, red onion), cheddar jack cheese, guacamole and cilantro served in a flour tortilla bowl. Served with salsa-ranch and a lime slice. 10.95 Add seasoned chicken or plant-based chorizo + 2 Available vegan - (No cheese, salsa instead of salsa ranch) Available Gluten-Free - Served in a bowl (No tortilla bowl).
More about One Well Brewing
Trak Houz Bar & Grill image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL

Trak Houz Bar & Grill

5003 Park Circle Dr, KALAMAZOO

Avg 3.5 (14 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Traditional Tacos$12.95
Fish Tacos$12.95
Fried Chicken BLT Tacos$12.95
fried chicken, chipotle ranch, lettuce, tomato, onion, cheese
More about Trak Houz Bar & Grill
Fletcher's Pub image

 

Fletcher's Pub

6946 W. Q Ave., Kalamazoo

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Fresco Tacos$8.99
3 flour tortillas stuffed with your choice of grilled lime shrimp, taco seasoned chicken or smoked brisket, shredded lettuce, Mexican street corn inspired salsa and a drizzle of chili cream sauce. Served with a side of chips and salsa.
More about Fletcher's Pub
Consumer pic

 

Revel and Roll West

4500 Stadium Drive, Kalamazoo

No reviews yet
Takeout
BD Tacos$5.00
More about Revel and Roll West
La Familia Cafe image

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

La Familia Cafe

224 W Michigan Ave, Kalamazoo

Avg 4.5 (145 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Taco Ida's Way$4.75
2 hard shell tacos$6.00
Birria taco plate$12.99
More about La Familia Cafe
The Old Goat Tavern image

GRILL • HAMBURGERS

The Old Goat Tavern

2731 W. Michigan Ave, Kalamazoo

Avg 4.3 (671 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Puffy Tacos$10.00
3 Fried Flour Shells, With Cajun Chicken, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Mixed Cheese, & Spicy Ranch
More about The Old Goat Tavern
Consumer pic

 

Latitude 42° Brewing Company

6101 W Main St, Kalamazoo

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Blackened Shrimp Taco$15.00
Blackened shrimp, creamy ginger slaw, Chihuahua cheese, lettuce, scallions, chipotle crema, lime
Chipotle Chicken Taco$14.50
Chipotle braised chicken, roasted tomato salsa, Chihuahua cheese, lettuce, chipotle crema, scallion, lime
More about Latitude 42° Brewing Company
Theo & Stacy's Downtown image

 

Theo & Stacy's Downtown

234 W. Michigan Ave, Kalamazoo

Avg 4.6 (960 reviews)
Takeout
Triple Gyro Tacos$10.50
More about Theo & Stacy's Downtown
LFG Bar image

 

LFG Bar

116 Portage St., Kalamazoo

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pulled Pork Tacos$10.00
Chicken Tacos$10.00
More about LFG Bar

