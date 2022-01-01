Tacos in Kalamazoo

Vegetarian Taco Salad - Romaine lettuce, Corn Salsa (corn, black beans, red onion), cheddar jack cheese, guacamole and cilantro served in a flour tortilla bowl. Served with salsa-ranch and a lime slice. 10.95 Add seasoned chicken or plant-based chorizo + 2 Available vegan - (No cheese, salsa instead of salsa ranch) Available Gluten-Free - Served in a bowl (No tortilla bowl).

