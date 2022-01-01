Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Gumbo in Kansas City

Go
Kansas City restaurants
Toast

Kansas City restaurants that serve gumbo

Jousting Pigs BBQ image

 

Jousting Pigs BBQ

1702 Village West Pkwy, Kansas City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Side BBQ Gumbo$5.00
BBQ Gumbo$13.00
More about Jousting Pigs BBQ
Item pic

PASTA • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Mad Jack's Fresh Fish

1318 State Ave, Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (481 reviews)
Takeout
Gumbo
Homemade with shrimp, chicken, pork and our special blend of seasonings. Served with crackers.
Gumbo
Our homemade Gumbo with chicken, pork, shrimp, and rice. With a little bit of heat! Served with crackers.
More about Mad Jack's Fresh Fish

Browse other tasty dishes in Kansas City

Shrimp Tacos

Sweet Potato Fries

Steak Salad

Sliders

Pork Belly

Fajitas

Turkey Clubs

Rice Bowls

Map

More near Kansas City to explore

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (183 restaurants)

Overland Park

Avg 4.4 (49 restaurants)

Shawnee

Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)

Lenexa

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Mission

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Independence

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Leawood

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Prairie Village

Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)

Liberty

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (183 restaurants)

Lawrence

Avg 4.4 (30 restaurants)

Atchison

Avg 3 (3 restaurants)

Topeka

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Sedalia

Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)

Manhattan

Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (514 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (334 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (826 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (121 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (509 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (843 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston