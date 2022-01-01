Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken salad in Kansas City

Go
Kansas City restaurants
Toast

Kansas City restaurants that serve chicken salad

Dagwoods Cafe image

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Dagwoods Cafe

1117 Southwest Blvd, Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (33 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
GRILLED CHICKEN SALAD$9.29
FRIED CHICKEN SALAD$9.29
More about Dagwoods Cafe
Danny's Bar & Grill image

 

Danny's Bar & Grill - Kansas City

10940 Parallel Pkwy,Ste Q, Kansas City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Danny's Chicken Salad$12.50
Grilled, blackened or fried chicken strips, served on top of iceberg and romaine lettuce, red onion, tomatoes, and shredded cheese topped with crispy fried onions. Served with a breadstick.
Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad$12.50
Romaine lettuce topped with grilled chicken, shredded parmesan cheese, and croutons tossed in our Caesar dressing. Served with a breadstick.
Habanero Chicken Salad$12.50
Chicken (grilled or fried) glazed in a mango habanero sauce over salad mix, red onions, red peppers & served with ranch dressing on the side. Choice of side.
More about Danny's Bar & Grill - Kansas City
Item pic

TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES

Avenues Bistro

3102 South 24th, Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (12 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Greek Lemon Garlic Chicken Skewer Oven Roasted Potatoes with Oregano Greek Salad$14.00
More about Avenues Bistro

Browse other tasty dishes in Kansas City

Reuben

Chicken Pasta

Taco Salad

Grilled Chicken Salad

Chips And Salsa

Brisket

Grilled Chicken

Patty Melts

Map

More near Kansas City to explore

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (212 restaurants)

Overland Park

Avg 4.4 (53 restaurants)

Shawnee

Avg 4.6 (18 restaurants)

Lenexa

Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)

Mission

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Independence

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Liberty

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Leawood

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Prairie Village

Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (212 restaurants)

Lawrence

Avg 4.4 (34 restaurants)

Atchison

Avg 3 (3 restaurants)

Topeka

Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)

Sedalia

Avg 4.8 (6 restaurants)

Manhattan

Avg 4.4 (34 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (609 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (386 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (967 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (156 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (560 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (975 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston