Chicken salad in Kansas City
Kansas City restaurants that serve chicken salad
More about Dagwoods Cafe
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Dagwoods Cafe
1117 Southwest Blvd, Kansas City
|GRILLED CHICKEN SALAD
|$9.29
|FRIED CHICKEN SALAD
|$9.29
More about Danny's Bar & Grill - Kansas City
Danny's Bar & Grill - Kansas City
10940 Parallel Pkwy,Ste Q, Kansas City
|Danny's Chicken Salad
|$12.50
Grilled, blackened or fried chicken strips, served on top of iceberg and romaine lettuce, red onion, tomatoes, and shredded cheese topped with crispy fried onions. Served with a breadstick.
|Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad
|$12.50
Romaine lettuce topped with grilled chicken, shredded parmesan cheese, and croutons tossed in our Caesar dressing. Served with a breadstick.
|Habanero Chicken Salad
|$12.50
Chicken (grilled or fried) glazed in a mango habanero sauce over salad mix, red onions, red peppers & served with ranch dressing on the side. Choice of side.