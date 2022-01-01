Steak salad in Kansas City
Kansas City restaurants that serve steak salad
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Tanner's Bar & Grill
3900 Rainbow Blvd, Kansas City
|Teriyaki Steak Salad
|$13.00
Bed of Mixed Greens topped with Shredded Carrots, Diced Red Onion, Grilled Steak, Chopped Fresh Cilantro & Green Onions Served with Teriyaki Dressing
Danny's Bar & Grill
10940 Parallel Pkwy,Ste Q, Kansas City
|Steak Salad
|$14.50
Grilled steak tenderloin served on a bed of iceberg and romaine lettuce with red onion, diced tomato, blue cheese crumbles, and egg. Topped with parmesan cheese and balsamic vinaigrette. Served with a breadstick.