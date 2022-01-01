Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Steak salad in Kansas City

Kansas City restaurants
Kansas City restaurants that serve steak salad

Tanner's Bar & Grill image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Tanner's Bar & Grill

3900 Rainbow Blvd, Kansas City

Avg 4.1 (1099 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Teriyaki Steak Salad$13.00
Bed of Mixed Greens topped with Shredded Carrots, Diced Red Onion, Grilled Steak, Chopped Fresh Cilantro & Green Onions Served with Teriyaki Dressing
More about Tanner's Bar & Grill
Danny's Bar & Grill image

 

Danny's Bar & Grill

10940 Parallel Pkwy,Ste Q, Kansas City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Steak Salad$14.50
Grilled steak tenderloin served on a bed of iceberg and romaine lettuce with red onion, diced tomato, blue cheese crumbles, and egg. Topped with parmesan cheese and balsamic vinaigrette. Served with a breadstick.
More about Danny's Bar & Grill

