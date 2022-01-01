Greater Downtown burger restaurants you'll love

Must-try burger restaurants in Greater Downtown

Taps on Main image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Taps on Main

1715 Main Street, Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (690 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Black Bean Bgr$9.00
Nashville Hot$9.00
Classic Bgr
More about Taps on Main
The Quaff image

 

The Quaff

1010 Broadway Blvd, Kansas City

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Rajun Pasta (Chicken)$13.00
Scratch made to order Alfredo tossed with al dente pasta, slow roasted tomatoes, double smoked bacon, crimini mushrooms, and topped with parmesan cheese, green onion, and cajun spices.
Classic Burger$11.00
Fresh angus patty with your choice of cheese, stacked over lettuce, tomato, pickle.
REGULAR WINGS$15.00
One dozen of our Famous Bone IN chicken wings. Choose you flavor. Served with pickles and your choice of ranch or blue cheese
More about The Quaff
SAUCED. image

CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

SAUCED.

1881-B Main Street, Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (23 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
SEASONED FRIES$2.50
Natural Cut Fries Tossed with our House Seasoning
THE BLACKENED$8.50
Juicy Marinated Chicken Topped with Seasonal Slaw, Tomato , and Garlic Aioli
CAJUN BUTTERMILK$9.50
A Classic Juicy Chicken Sandwich with Tomato and Pickles
More about SAUCED.

