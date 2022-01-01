Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chili in Kent

Go
Kent restaurants
Toast

Kent restaurants that serve chili

Item pic

 

GRAZERS Restaurant

123 North Water Street, Kent

Avg 4.5 (62 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
CHILI - MAC$8.95
8 oz. of Vegan Chili and 8 oz. of Macaroni & Cheese.
Vegan Mac & "Cheese" Available.
Add Fritos for a Chili-Mac Crunch!
CHILI - MAC
1/2 Vegan Chili and 1/2 Macaroni & Cheese. Add Fritos for a Chili-Mac Crunch.
CHILI BAKED POTATO$9.95
Baked Potato covered with Hearty Bean Vegan Chili, Cheddar Jack Cheese, Sour Cream and Housemade Mild Salsa.
Substitute Vegan 'Cheese' or Vegan 'Cheese" Sauce and Vegan Sour Cream by Request
More about GRAZERS Restaurant
Item pic

FRIED CHICKEN • GRILL • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Water Street Tavern

132 S Water St, Kent

Avg 4.3 (400 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chili Mac$8.00
cavatappi pasta in our housemade white cheddar cheese sauce topped with ground beef chili
More about Water Street Tavern

Browse other tasty dishes in Kent

Chips And Salsa

Rice Bowls

Boneless Wings

Teriyaki Chicken

Nachos

Coleslaw

French Fries

Mac And Cheese

Map

More near Kent to explore

Akron

Avg 4.4 (60 restaurants)

Cuyahoga Falls

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Hudson

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Aurora

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Stow

Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)

Barberton

No reviews yet

Northfield

Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)

Uniontown

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Twinsburg

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Akron

Avg 4.4 (60 restaurants)

Canton

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (274 restaurants)

Salem

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Youngstown

Avg 4.5 (36 restaurants)

Ashland

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (221 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (698 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1368 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (343 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (541 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (260 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston