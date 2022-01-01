Nachos in Kent
Kent restaurants that serve nachos
More about Beef 'O' Brady's
FRENCH FRIES
Beef 'O' Brady's
3975 Cascades Blvd, Kent
|Whole Lotta Chicken Nachos
|$9.99
Crispy tortilla chips smothered with queso and topped with cheddar jack cheese, lettuce, tomato and grilled chicken. Sour cream, signature salsa and sliced jalapeños served on the side. (1130 Cal)
More about Barrio
Barrio
295 Water Street, Kent
|Ballpark Nachos
|$11.00
tortilla chips, queso, chicken, chihuahua cheese, pico de gallo, corn salsa, salsa verde, chipotle crema