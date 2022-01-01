Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Mac and cheese in Kent

Go
Kent restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Kent
  • /
  • Mac And Cheese

Kent restaurants that serve mac and cheese

Item pic

 

GRAZERS Restaurant

123 North Water Street, Kent

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
VEGAN MAC & "CHEESE" (9x12 Pan)$34.95
• 9x12 Pan of Cavatappi noodles with GRAZERS own thick, vegan "cheese" sauce.
• Sauce thickens quickly so it will be served separately from the noodles to ensure best quality.
• Each 9x12 Pan is approximately 5 full servings or 10 side portions.
VEGAN MAC & 'CHEESE' MEAL$8.95
GRAZERS Own Delicious Vegan 'Cheese' Sauce poured over Cavatappi Noodles. Contains Almond Milk but is Peanut-Free.
SIDE MAC & CHEESE
Large macaroni noodles coated in a creamy, comforting, four-cheese sauce.
More about GRAZERS Restaurant
Wild Goats Cafe image

 

Wild Goats Cafe

319 W Main St, Kent

Avg 4.6 (361 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Kid's Mac & Cheese$6.49
More about Wild Goats Cafe
Item pic

 

Bricco

210 S Depeyster st, Kent

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Kids Mac & Cheese$7.00
Mac & Cheese$12.00
shells, pepperjack
More about Bricco
Item pic

PIZZA • GYROS • SANDWICHES • GRILL

EuroGyro

107 South Depeyster St, Kent

Avg 4.6 (7745 reviews)
Takeout
Mac N Cheese Bites (5)$4.49
More about EuroGyro
Water Street Tavern image

FRIED CHICKEN • GRILL • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Water Street Tavern

132 S Water St, Kent

Avg 4.3 (400 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
White Cheddar Mac and Cheese SIDE$4.00
cavatappi pasta in our housemade white cheddar cheese sauce
More about Water Street Tavern
Consumer pic

 

Joes Barbecue

1299 Tallmadge Road, Kent

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Smoked Mac and Cheese
Similar to a baked mac and cheese, but smoked...because its the only heat source we have. Very rich, very cheesey!
More about Joes Barbecue

Browse other tasty dishes in Kent

Cookies

French Fries

Nachos

Rice Bowls

Tacos

Cheese Fries

Crispy Chicken

Chips And Salsa

Map

More near Kent to explore

Akron

Avg 4.4 (60 restaurants)

Cuyahoga Falls

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Hudson

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Aurora

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Northfield

Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)

Uniontown

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Barberton

No reviews yet

Stow

Avg 4.1 (4 restaurants)

Twinsburg

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Akron

Avg 4.4 (60 restaurants)

Canton

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (263 restaurants)

Salem

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Youngstown

Avg 4.5 (35 restaurants)

Ashland

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (216 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (678 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1303 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (327 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (514 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (249 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston