Mac and cheese in Kent
Kent restaurants that serve mac and cheese
GRAZERS Restaurant
123 North Water Street, Kent
|VEGAN MAC & "CHEESE" (9x12 Pan)
|$34.95
• 9x12 Pan of Cavatappi noodles with GRAZERS own thick, vegan "cheese" sauce.
• Sauce thickens quickly so it will be served separately from the noodles to ensure best quality.
• Each 9x12 Pan is approximately 5 full servings or 10 side portions.
|VEGAN MAC & 'CHEESE' MEAL
|$8.95
GRAZERS Own Delicious Vegan 'Cheese' Sauce poured over Cavatappi Noodles. Contains Almond Milk but is Peanut-Free.
|SIDE MAC & CHEESE
Large macaroni noodles coated in a creamy, comforting, four-cheese sauce.
Bricco
210 S Depeyster st, Kent
|Kids Mac & Cheese
|$7.00
|Mac & Cheese
|$12.00
shells, pepperjack
PIZZA • GYROS • SANDWICHES • GRILL
EuroGyro
107 South Depeyster St, Kent
|Mac N Cheese Bites (5)
|$4.49
FRIED CHICKEN • GRILL • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
Water Street Tavern
132 S Water St, Kent
|White Cheddar Mac and Cheese SIDE
|$4.00
cavatappi pasta in our housemade white cheddar cheese sauce