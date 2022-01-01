Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fish and chips in Kingston

Kingston restaurants
Kingston restaurants that serve fish and chips

HAMBURGERS

The Anchor

744 Broadway, Kingston

Avg 4.7 (982 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Fish & Chips$17.00
Beer Battered Haddock Fillet served with Fries, and Tartar Sauce
More about The Anchor
FRENCH FRIES

Broadway Lights Diner

713 broadway, Kingston

Avg 4 (416 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Fish And Chips Basket$14.00
Served with french fries and coleslaw.
More about Broadway Lights Diner

