Fish and chips in
Kingston
/
Kingston
/
Fish And Chips
Kingston restaurants that serve fish and chips
HAMBURGERS
The Anchor
744 Broadway, Kingston
Avg 4.7
(982 reviews)
Fish & Chips
$17.00
Beer Battered Haddock Fillet served with Fries, and Tartar Sauce
More about The Anchor
FRENCH FRIES
Broadway Lights Diner
713 broadway, Kingston
Avg 4
(416 reviews)
Fish And Chips Basket
$14.00
Served with french fries and coleslaw.
More about Broadway Lights Diner
