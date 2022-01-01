Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

French onion soup in Kingston

Kingston restaurants that serve french onion soup

Mariner's Harbor image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Mariner's Harbor

1 Broadway, Kingston

Avg 4.3 (1104 reviews)
Takeout
French Onion Soup$8.95
Swiss cheese & crouton
More about Mariner's Harbor
Broadway Lights Diner image

FRENCH FRIES

Broadway Lights Diner

713 broadway, Kingston

Avg 4 (416 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
French onion soup$5.75
More about Broadway Lights Diner

