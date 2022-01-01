French onion soup in Kingston

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Kingston restaurants that serve french onion soup
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Mariner's Harbor
1 Broadway, Kingston
Avg 4.3
(1104 reviews)
French Onion Soup
$8.95
Swiss cheese & crouton
More about Mariner's Harbor
FRENCH FRIES
Broadway Lights Diner
713 broadway, Kingston
Avg 4
(416 reviews)
French onion soup
$5.75
More about Broadway Lights Diner
