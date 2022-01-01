Muffins in Kirkland
Kirkland restaurants that serve muffins
More about Zeeks Pizza - Kirkland
Zeeks Pizza - Kirkland
124 Park Lane, Kirkland
|Blueberry Muffin Sour Ale
|$0.00
Fruited Sour Ale • Portland, OR • ABV 6%
• Fresh Baked Bread, Blueberry, Refreshing • This tart and whimsical blueberry treat will remind you of your family's freshly baked blueberry muffins!
More about Bobae Coffee & Tea Kirkland
Bobae Coffee & Tea Kirkland
168 Lake St S, Kirkland
|Double Chocolate Muffin Top
|$4.99
|Banana Nut Muffin Top
|$4.99
|Blueberry Cobbler Muffin
|$3.99
Soft and moist blueberry cobbler muffin are the best to have at any time!
Allergens and warning
Contains: Egg, Milk Wheats
Free from: fish, peanuts, Soy, Tree Nuts