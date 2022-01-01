Muffins in Kirkland

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Kirkland restaurants that serve muffins

Item pic

 

Zeeks Pizza - Kirkland

124 Park Lane, Kirkland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Blueberry Muffin Sour Ale$0.00
Fruited Sour Ale • Portland, OR • ABV 6%
• Fresh Baked Bread, Blueberry, Refreshing • This tart and whimsical blueberry treat will remind you of your family's freshly baked blueberry muffins!
More about Zeeks Pizza - Kirkland
Item pic

 

Bobae Coffee & Tea Kirkland

168 Lake St S, Kirkland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Double Chocolate Muffin Top$4.99
Banana Nut Muffin Top$4.99
Blueberry Cobbler Muffin$3.99
Soft and moist blueberry cobbler muffin are the best to have at any time!
Allergens and warning
Contains: Egg, Milk Wheats
Free from: fish, peanuts, Soy, Tree Nuts
More about Bobae Coffee & Tea Kirkland

