Yellow curry in Kirkland
Kirkland restaurants that serve yellow curry
More about Isarn Kitchen - Kirkland
Isarn Kitchen - Kirkland
170 Lake Street South, Kirkland
|Crab Stir Fried with Yellow Curry
|$18.50
Crabmeat stir-fried with curry powder, celery, onions, bell peppers, green onions and egg.
|Crab Stir Fried with Yellow Curry
|$19.00
Crabmeat stir-fried with curry powder, celery, onions, bell peppers, green onions and egg.
More about Thai Wisdom Bistro - Kirkland - 8516 122nd AVE NE suite #C-2
Thai Wisdom Bistro - Kirkland - 8516 122nd AVE NE suite #C-2
8516 122nd AVE NE suite #C-2, kirkland
|Yellow Curry
|$13.50
Yellow Curry Paste, Coconut milk, Cashew nut, onion, and carrot.
We charge more for items on ALL 3rd party Delivery to cover the commission they charge us. Please order Take-out and Pick-Up to avoid this premium.