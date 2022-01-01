Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Yellow curry in Kirkland

Kirkland restaurants
Kirkland restaurants that serve yellow curry

Isarn Kitchen - Kirkland

170 Lake Street South, Kirkland

TakeoutDelivery
Crab Stir Fried with Yellow Curry$18.50
Crabmeat stir-fried with curry powder, celery, onions, bell peppers, green onions and egg.
Crab Stir Fried with Yellow Curry$19.00
Crabmeat stir-fried with curry powder, celery, onions, bell peppers, green onions and egg.
Thai Wisdom Bistro - Kirkland - 8516 122nd AVE NE suite #C-2

8516 122nd AVE NE suite #C-2, kirkland

TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Yellow Curry$13.50
Yellow Curry Paste, Coconut milk, Cashew nut, onion, and carrot.
We charge more for items on ALL 3rd party Delivery to cover the commission they charge us. Please order Take-out and Pick-Up to avoid this premium.
Soi Kirkland - 425 Urban Plaza Ste 285

425 Urban Plaza, Kirkland

TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Yellow Curry (Gang Leung)$16.95
Yellow curry, carrot, onions, bell peppers and roasted cashew nuts.
