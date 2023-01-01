Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fritters in Kittery

Kittery restaurants
Kittery restaurants that serve fritters

Blue Mermaid image

 

Blue Mermaid - Kittery, Maine

10 Shapleigh Road, Kittery

No reviews yet
Takeout
FRITTERS$11.00
More about Blue Mermaid - Kittery, Maine
Item pic

DONUTS

Lovebirds Donuts - Online

450 US Rte. 1, Kittery

Avg 4.6 (413 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Brown Sugar Banana Fritter$3.75
AVAILABLE FRIDAY-SUNDAY AFTER 9AM ONLY. FRITTERS ORDERED FOR THE WRONG DAY/TIME WILL BE SWAPPED FOR A SIMILAR FLAVOR AT OUR DISCRETION. NO REFUNDS ARE AVAILABLE. THANKS FOR UNDERSTANDING THE LIMITATION OF THE ORDERING TECHNOLOGY.
brioche-based fritter filled with banana chunks and topped with a brown sugar glaze.
Caramel Apple Fritter$3.75
Brioche-based fritter loaded with fresh apple chunks and topped with caramel glaze. AVAILABLE FRI, SAT & SUN AFTER 9AM ONLY. FRITTERS ORDERED FOR THE INCORRECT DAY/TIME WILL BE SWAPPED AND ARE NOT SUBJECT TO REFUNDS. SORRY FOR THE TECHNOLOGICAL LIMITATIONS.
Apple Fritter$3.75
craggy brioche fritter loaded with apples and drenched in light vanilla glaze AVAILABLE FRI, SAT & SUN AFTER 9AM ONLY. FRITTERS ORDERED FOR THE INCORRECT DAY/TIME WILL BE SWAPPED AND ARE NOT SUBJECT TO REFUNDS. SORRY FOR THE TECHNOLOGICAL LIMITATIONS.
More about Lovebirds Donuts - Online

