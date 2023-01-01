Fritters in Kittery
Kittery restaurants that serve fritters
More about Blue Mermaid - Kittery, Maine
Blue Mermaid - Kittery, Maine
10 Shapleigh Road, Kittery
|FRITTERS
|$11.00
More about Lovebirds Donuts - Online
DONUTS
Lovebirds Donuts - Online
450 US Rte. 1, Kittery
|Brown Sugar Banana Fritter
|$3.75
AVAILABLE FRIDAY-SUNDAY AFTER 9AM ONLY. FRITTERS ORDERED FOR THE WRONG DAY/TIME WILL BE SWAPPED FOR A SIMILAR FLAVOR AT OUR DISCRETION. NO REFUNDS ARE AVAILABLE. THANKS FOR UNDERSTANDING THE LIMITATION OF THE ORDERING TECHNOLOGY.
brioche-based fritter filled with banana chunks and topped with a brown sugar glaze.
|Caramel Apple Fritter
|$3.75
Brioche-based fritter loaded with fresh apple chunks and topped with caramel glaze. AVAILABLE FRI, SAT & SUN AFTER 9AM ONLY. FRITTERS ORDERED FOR THE INCORRECT DAY/TIME WILL BE SWAPPED AND ARE NOT SUBJECT TO REFUNDS. SORRY FOR THE TECHNOLOGICAL LIMITATIONS.
|Apple Fritter
|$3.75
craggy brioche fritter loaded with apples and drenched in light vanilla glaze AVAILABLE FRI, SAT & SUN AFTER 9AM ONLY. FRITTERS ORDERED FOR THE INCORRECT DAY/TIME WILL BE SWAPPED AND ARE NOT SUBJECT TO REFUNDS. SORRY FOR THE TECHNOLOGICAL LIMITATIONS.