Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Bread pudding in Koloa

Go
Koloa restaurants
Toast

Koloa restaurants that serve bread pudding

Item pic

 

Living Foods

2829 Ala Kalanikaumaka Street, Koloa

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Banana Nut Bread Pudding$10.00
Diplomat Cream, Dark Rum Caramel
More about Living Foods
Keoki’s Paradise image

 

Keoki’s Paradise

2360 Plantation Drive, Koloa

No reviews yet
Takeout
Taro Coconut Bread Pudding$11.50
Sweet butter rum glaze
More about Keoki’s Paradise

Browse other tasty dishes in Koloa

Kale Salad

Burritos

Fish And Chips

Lobsters

French Toast

Risotto

Tacos

Fish Tacos

Map

More near Koloa to explore

Honolulu

Avg 4.4 (151 restaurants)

Lahaina

Avg 4.3 (30 restaurants)

Kailua

Avg 4.5 (23 restaurants)

Kapolei

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

Kapaa

No reviews yet

Haleiwa

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Lihue

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Mililani

No reviews yet

Pearl City

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Kapaa

No reviews yet

Honolulu

Avg 4.4 (151 restaurants)

Kahului

No reviews yet

Hilo

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Ukiah

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Santa Rosa

Avg 4.2 (53 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (214 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1528 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (578 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (574 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (633 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (387 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston