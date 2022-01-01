Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Bread pudding in
Koloa
/
Koloa
/
Bread Pudding
Koloa restaurants that serve bread pudding
Living Foods
2829 Ala Kalanikaumaka Street, Koloa
No reviews yet
Banana Nut Bread Pudding
$10.00
Diplomat Cream, Dark Rum Caramel
More about Living Foods
Keoki’s Paradise
2360 Plantation Drive, Koloa
No reviews yet
Taro Coconut Bread Pudding
$11.50
Sweet butter rum glaze
More about Keoki’s Paradise
