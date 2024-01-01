Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Calamari in
Koloa
/
Koloa
/
Calamari
Koloa restaurants that serve calamari
Leongs Market and Grill - 2829 Ala Kalanikaumaka Rd
2829 Ala Kalanikaumaka, Poipu
No reviews yet
Fried calamari
$19.00
More about Leongs Market and Grill - 2829 Ala Kalanikaumaka Rd
Koloa Thai Bistro
5460 Koloa Road, Koloa
No reviews yet
Calamari
$15.00
More about Koloa Thai Bistro
Browse other tasty dishes in Koloa
Nachos
Cappuccino
Burritos
Quiche
Croissants
Cake
Hibiscus Tea
Cookies
More near Koloa to explore
Honolulu
Avg 4.3
(258 restaurants)
Lahaina
Avg 4.4
(28 restaurants)
Kailua
Avg 4.5
(20 restaurants)
Kapolei
Avg 4.3
(19 restaurants)
Kapaa
No reviews yet
Haleiwa
Avg 4.3
(12 restaurants)
Lihue
Avg 4.5
(10 restaurants)
Mililani
No reviews yet
Pearl City
Avg 4.3
(4 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Kapaa
No reviews yet
Honolulu
Avg 4.3
(258 restaurants)
Kahului
No reviews yet
Hilo
Avg 4.3
(19 restaurants)
Ukiah
Avg 4.5
(16 restaurants)
Santa Rosa
Avg 4.2
(69 restaurants)
Indianapolis
Avg 4.4
(321 restaurants)
Chicago
Avg 4.4
(1909 restaurants)
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(767 restaurants)
Dallas
Avg 4.5
(763 restaurants)
Atlanta
Avg 4.4
(917 restaurants)
Minneapolis
Avg 4.5
(528 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston