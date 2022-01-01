Lobsters in La Grange

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Item pic

FRENCH FRIES

Kama Bistro

9 South La Grange Road, La Grange

Avg 4.6 (3480 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Lobster Bisque$9.00
Creamy lobster bisque, ginger, fenugreek Contains Gluten | Contains Shelfish
More about Kama Bistro
Sushi Ukai La Grange image

 

Sushi Ukai La Grange

120b West Calendar ave, La Grange

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Crazy Lobster$16.95
Keto Lobster$17.95
Baked whole lobster tail with organic black rice and homemade spicy mayo
Lobster Volcano$19.95
More about Sushi Ukai La Grange
Tavern On Lagrange image

 

Tavern On Lagrange

5403 S Lagrange, Countryside

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Al Pacino Lobster Linguine From Heaven (A Must Try)$65.00
Whole Lobster, Lobster Meat, Shrimp, Scallops & Fried Lobster served over Linguine in a brandy cream sauce.
Cece Peniston Lobster Ravioli$38.00
Homemade ravioli stuffed with lobster meat w/ parmesan topped with spinach & scallops and shrimp with brandy cream sauce
Dean Martin Lobster Oyster Rockefeller$40.00
(8) Oysters on the half-shell topped with a rich garlic butter sauce, parsley, cheese, spinach and bread crumbs bake to perfection
More about Tavern On Lagrange

