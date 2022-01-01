Lobsters in La Grange
La Grange restaurants that serve lobsters
More about Kama Bistro
FRENCH FRIES
Kama Bistro
9 South La Grange Road, La Grange
|Lobster Bisque
|$9.00
Creamy lobster bisque, ginger, fenugreek Contains Gluten | Contains Shelfish
More about Sushi Ukai La Grange
Sushi Ukai La Grange
120b West Calendar ave, La Grange
|Crazy Lobster
|$16.95
|Keto Lobster
|$17.95
Baked whole lobster tail with organic black rice and homemade spicy mayo
|Lobster Volcano
|$19.95
More about Tavern On Lagrange
Tavern On Lagrange
5403 S Lagrange, Countryside
|Al Pacino Lobster Linguine From Heaven (A Must Try)
|$65.00
Whole Lobster, Lobster Meat, Shrimp, Scallops & Fried Lobster served over Linguine in a brandy cream sauce.
|Cece Peniston Lobster Ravioli
|$38.00
Homemade ravioli stuffed with lobster meat w/ parmesan topped with spinach & scallops and shrimp with brandy cream sauce
|Dean Martin Lobster Oyster Rockefeller
|$40.00
(8) Oysters on the half-shell topped with a rich garlic butter sauce, parsley, cheese, spinach and bread crumbs bake to perfection