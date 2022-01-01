Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Al pastor tacos in La Jolla

La Jolla restaurants
La Jolla restaurants that serve al pastor tacos

Item pic

 

Taco Villa UCSD

Eucalyptus Grove Ln, La Jolla

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Al Pastor taco$3.95
Marinated grilled pork topped with fresh guacamole, onions and cilantro
More about Taco Villa UCSD
AL PASTOR TACO image

 

Taco Stand La Jolla

621 PEARL ST, LA JOLLA

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
AL PASTOR TACO$3.29
ROTISSERIE MARINATED PORK, CILANTRO, ONIONS, PINEAPPLE, CILANTRO SALSA
More about Taco Stand La Jolla
Al Pastor Taco image

TACOS

Spitfire Tacos

4150 Regents Park Row #170, La Jolla

Avg 4.4 (1079 reviews)
Takeout
Al Pastor Taco$4.75
spit roasted al pastor, avocado sauce, grilled pineapple salsa, corn tortilla
More about Spitfire Tacos
Karina's Cantina - La Jolla image

 

Karina's Cantina - La Jolla

1055 Torrey Pines Rd Suite 1010, La Jolla

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Al Pastor Taco$7.00
Marinated pork with pineapple, guacamole, onion in a corn tortilla.
More about Karina's Cantina - La Jolla

