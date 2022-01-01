Al pastor tacos in La Jolla
Taco Villa UCSD
Eucalyptus Grove Ln, La Jolla
|Al Pastor taco
|$3.95
Marinated grilled pork topped with fresh guacamole, onions and cilantro
Taco Stand La Jolla
621 PEARL ST, LA JOLLA
|AL PASTOR TACO
|$3.29
ROTISSERIE MARINATED PORK, CILANTRO, ONIONS, PINEAPPLE, CILANTRO SALSA
TACOS
Spitfire Tacos
4150 Regents Park Row #170, La Jolla
|Al Pastor Taco
|$4.75
spit roasted al pastor, avocado sauce, grilled pineapple salsa, corn tortilla