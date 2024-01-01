Chicken wraps in La Jolla
La Jolla restaurants that serve chicken wraps
Caroline's Seaside Cafe
8610 Kennel Way, La Jolla
|Chicken Caesar Wrap
|$18.00
Grilled Chicken. Lettuce. Parmesan Cheese. Caesar Dressing. Side Salad.
Pacific Cafe & Catering
9452 Medical Center Dr, La Jolla
|WRAP: BBQ Chicken
|$9.25
BBQ chicken, Cheddar, avocado, cilantro, and lettuce
|WRAP: Chicken Caesar
|$8.50
Grilled chicken breast, romaine, Parmesan, and Caesar dressing
Crafted @ Minerva's Cafe -
3180 Voigt Drive, La Jolla
|Chipotle Chicken Wrap
|$8.50
Spicy grilled chicken, smoked Gouda, corn, pico de gallo, lettuce, and chipotle ranch dressing
NOODLES
Mandarin House - La Jolla
6765 La Jolla Blvd, La Jolla
|Minced Chicken Lettuce Wraps
|$16.00
Minced vegetables sauteed in a blend of herbs and sauce and served with Lettuce cups (4) and Hoisin Sauce.