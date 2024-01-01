Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken wraps in La Jolla

La Jolla restaurants
La Jolla restaurants that serve chicken wraps

Caroline's Seaside Cafe image

 

Caroline's Seaside Cafe

8610 Kennel Way, La Jolla

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Caesar Wrap$18.00
Grilled Chicken. Lettuce. Parmesan Cheese. Caesar Dressing. Side Salad.
Consumer pic

 

Pacific Cafe & Catering

9452 Medical Center Dr, La Jolla

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
WRAP: BBQ Chicken$9.25
BBQ chicken, Cheddar, avocado, cilantro, and lettuce
WRAP: Chicken Caesar$8.50
Grilled chicken breast, romaine, Parmesan, and Caesar dressing
Consumer pic

 

Crafted @ Minerva's Cafe -

3180 Voigt Drive, La Jolla

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chipotle Chicken Wrap$8.50
Spicy grilled chicken, smoked Gouda, corn, pico de gallo, lettuce, and chipotle ranch dressing
Item pic

NOODLES

Mandarin House - La Jolla

6765 La Jolla Blvd, La Jolla

Avg 4.2 (1114 reviews)
Takeout
Minced Chicken Lettuce Wraps$16.00
Minced vegetables sauteed in a blend of herbs and sauce and served with Lettuce cups (4) and Hoisin Sauce.
Item pic

SANDWICHES

Deli-icious - La Jolla

1237 Prospect St, La Jolla

Avg 4.6 (280 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Ranch Chicken Wrap$10.95
Crispy chicken breast with lettuce, tomato, onion and ranch dressing in a whole wheat wrap with mayo and deli mustard.
