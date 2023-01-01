Curry in La Mesa
Signature Thai Cuisine
6185 Lake Murray Boulevard, La Mesa
|Khao Soi (Curry Noodle)
|$17.00
Egg noodles in a creamy curry sauce garnished with crispy egg noodles, chicken leg, and sliced chicken meat served with red onions, sliced cabbage, pickle cabbage, sliced lime, and chili oil. (rice not included)
|Green Curry
|$10.00
Green curry with coconut milk, Thai eggplants, green & red bell peppers, bamboo shoots, Thai basil, and kaffir lime leaves.