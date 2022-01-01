Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Salmon in Lafayette

Go
Lafayette restaurants
Toast

Lafayette restaurants that serve salmon

Half Shell Oyster House image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Half Shell Oyster House

109 Old Camp Road, Lafayette

Avg 4.4 (1227 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Salmon$20.00
Your choice of any of our fish selections grilled or blackened. Served with lemon aioli.
More about Half Shell Oyster House
Shinto Japanese Restaurant image

SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI • STEAKS

Shinto Japanese Restaurant

3810 Ambassador Caffery Pkwy,Ste 300, Lafayette

Avg 4.5 (2058 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
BBQ Salmon Roll$10.75
Snow crab, crab stick, and avocado wrapped with baked salmon. Topped with eel sauce.
Fresh Salmon Sushi$5.95
Two pieces. Salmon.
BBQ Salmon$6.95
Slices of salmon fillet grilled Japanese-style. Topped with a light teriyaki sauce.
More about Shinto Japanese Restaurant
Hideaway On Lee image

 

Hideaway On Lee

407 Lee Ave, Lafayette

No reviews yet
Takeout
avocado salmon toast$8.00
smoked salmon, avocado, purple onion, red pepper flakes on Dave's killer bread
avocado salmon toast$8.00
avocado, smoked salmon, red onion, pepper flakes
More about Hideaway On Lee

Browse other tasty dishes in Lafayette

Shrimp Basket

Steak Bowls

Fried Pickles

Nachos

Cheesecake

Boneless Wings

Steak Quesadillas

Beef Salad

Map

More near Lafayette to explore

Baton Rouge

Avg 4.4 (107 restaurants)

Lake Charles

Avg 4.3 (31 restaurants)

Gonzales

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Denham Springs

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Houma

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Prairieville

Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)

Alexandria

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Port Allen

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Sulphur

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Baton Rouge

Avg 4.4 (107 restaurants)

Lake Charles

Avg 4.3 (31 restaurants)

Alexandria

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Houma

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Hammond

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (229 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (262 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (334 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (824 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1560 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (64 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (316 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston