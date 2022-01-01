Chicken sandwiches in Laguna Beach

Laguna Beach restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

Jan's Health Bar image

SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Jan's Health Bar

610 N Coast Hwy, Laguna Beach

Avg 4.5 (85 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Salad Sandwich$10.25
More about Jan's Health Bar
Reunion Kitchen + Drink image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Reunion Kitchen + Drink

610 N Coast Hwy #102, Laguna Beach

Avg 4.7 (2153 reviews)
Takeout
Crunchy Chicken Sandwich$15.95
grilled chicken breast | applewood smoked bacon | cheddar cheese | lettuce | tomato | avocado | garlic mayo | crumpled potato chips | rustic french roll
More about Reunion Kitchen + Drink

