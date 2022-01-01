Tostadas in Laguna Beach

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Asada Tacos + Beer image

FRENCH FRIES

Asada Tacos + Beer

610 N Coast Hwy #108, Laguna Beach

Avg 4.6 (536 reviews)
Takeout
Crunchy Tostada
crisp corn tortillas layered with beans | lettuce | cheddar & jack cheese | pico de gallo | sour cream | guac
More about Asada Tacos + Beer
La Sirena Grill image

GRILL

La Sirena Grill

30862 South Coast Hwy, Laguna Beach

Avg 4.2 (793 reviews)
Takeout
TOSTADA$11.00
Pinto beans, Dressed Sirena Cabbage in deep fried flour tortilla. Topped with Queso Fresco, sour cream, guacamole, and pico de gallo.
More about La Sirena Grill
La Sirena Grill image

GRILL

La Sirena Grill

347 Mermaid Street, Laguna Beach

Avg 4.2 (793 reviews)
Takeout
TOSTADA$11.00
(Available Tuesdays) Crispy flour tortilla shell, organic pinto beans, Sirena cabbage with a lime-cilantro dressing & aioli, guacamole, sour cream, spicy pico de gallo and queso fresco.
More about La Sirena Grill

