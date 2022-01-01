Taquitos in Laguna Beach
Laguna Beach restaurants that serve taquitos
Asada Tacos + Beer
610 N Coast Hwy #108, Laguna Beach
|Rolled Chicken Taquitos W/Guac
|$9.50
3 chicken taquitos | poblano cream | guacamole | queso fresco | pico de gallo
|#8 Rolled Chicken Taquitos & Cheese Enchilada
|$12.95
3 chicken taquitos | cheese enchilada | ranchero sauce | cilantro buttered rice | choice of black or refried beans
La Sirena Grill
30862 South Coast Hwy, Laguna Beach
|KIDS CHICKEN TAQUITO
|$3.25
1 fried chicken taquito, served with handful of chips
|TAQUITO PLATE
|$11.75
3 fried chicken taquitos, served with sour cream, guacamole, Sirena cabbage and pico de gallo. Organic rice and beans
La Sirena Grill
347 Mermaid Street, Laguna Beach
|TAQUITO PLATE
|$11.75
3 fried chicken taquitos, Sirena cabbage, guacamole, sour cream, and queso fresco. Organic beans and rice on the side.
|KIDS CHICKEN TAQUITO
|$3.25
1 fried chicken taquito. No toppings. Handful of chips.