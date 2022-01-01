Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Taquitos in Laguna Beach

Go
Laguna Beach restaurants
Toast

Laguna Beach restaurants that serve taquitos

Asada Tacos + Beer image

FRENCH FRIES

Asada Tacos + Beer

610 N Coast Hwy #108, Laguna Beach

Avg 4.6 (536 reviews)
Takeout
Rolled Chicken Taquitos W/Guac$9.50
3 chicken taquitos | poblano cream | guacamole | queso fresco | pico de gallo
#8 Rolled Chicken Taquitos & Cheese Enchilada$12.95
3 chicken taquitos | cheese enchilada | ranchero sauce | cilantro buttered rice | choice of black or refried beans
More about Asada Tacos + Beer
La Sirena Grill image

GRILL

La Sirena Grill

30862 South Coast Hwy, Laguna Beach

Avg 4.2 (793 reviews)
Takeout
KIDS CHICKEN TAQUITO$3.25
1 fried chicken taquito, served with handful of chips
TAQUITO PLATE$11.75
3 fried chicken taquitos, served with sour cream, guacamole, Sirena cabbage and pico de gallo. Organic rice and beans
More about La Sirena Grill
La Sirena Grill image

GRILL

La Sirena Grill

347 Mermaid Street, Laguna Beach

Avg 4.2 (793 reviews)
Takeout
TAQUITO PLATE$11.75
3 fried chicken taquitos, Sirena cabbage, guacamole, sour cream, and queso fresco. Organic beans and rice on the side.
KIDS CHICKEN TAQUITO$3.25
1 fried chicken taquito. No toppings. Handful of chips.
More about La Sirena Grill
Wild Taco image

TACOS • SEAFOOD

Wild Taco

188 Pacific Coast Hwy, Laguna Beach

Avg 4.5 (305 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Taquitos$9.99
More about Wild Taco

