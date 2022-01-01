Lake Bluff bars & lounges you'll love
Must-try bars & lounges in Lake Bluff
More about inovasi
SUSHI • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
inovasi
28 E Center Ave, Lake Bluff
|Popular items
|ORGANIC MIXED GREENS
|$15.00
goat cheese, cucumber, haricots vertes, champagne vinaigrette, hazelnuts
|INOVASI BURGER
|$18.00
CDK Farms dry aged beef, greens, tomatoes, brioche roll, mayo, pickles, cheddar cheese
|FAMILY MEAL SMALL
|$68.00
($95 VALUE)
CHOOSE APPS, SALAD, ENTREE, & DESSERT! ADD KIDS MEALS
More about jdR Wine & Beer
CHEESE
jdR Wine & Beer
49 E Scranton Ave, Lake Bluff
|Popular items
|2019 Belle Glos "Las Alturas" Single Bottle
|$38.00
Deep garnet in color with an aromatic medley of black cherry, marionberry, ripe plum and a hint of anise. Dark fruit on the palate with flavors of wild berries, caramelized oak and cacao nibs complemented by subtle notes of vanilla, cedar and a hint of lavender and forest floor. Rich and unrestrained, this wine’s abundant fruit is beautifully balanced by firm acidity and layers of red and black fruit.
|Chardonnay, Domaine de Bachellery "Pays D'oc" 2018
|$14.00
A classic french style Chardonnay with no oak or butter, life and acidity carries this medium bodied wine on the palate. Showing hints of Meyer lemons and white flowers, an elegant chardonnay at a good value.
|2019 Belle Glos "Las Alturas" Six Pack
|$216.00
Get 6 Bottles for a great discount!
