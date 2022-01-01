Lake Bluff bars & lounges you'll love

inovasi image

SUSHI • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

inovasi

28 E Center Ave, Lake Bluff

Avg 4.6 (1768 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
ORGANIC MIXED GREENS$15.00
goat cheese, cucumber, haricots vertes, champagne vinaigrette, hazelnuts
INOVASI BURGER$18.00
CDK Farms dry aged beef, greens, tomatoes, brioche roll, mayo, pickles, cheddar cheese
FAMILY MEAL SMALL$68.00
($95 VALUE)
CHOOSE APPS, SALAD, ENTREE, & DESSERT! ADD KIDS MEALS
More about inovasi
jdR Wine & Beer image

CHEESE

jdR Wine & Beer

49 E Scranton Ave, Lake Bluff

Avg 5 (2 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
2019 Belle Glos "Las Alturas" Single Bottle$38.00
Deep garnet in color with an aromatic medley of black cherry, marionberry, ripe plum and a hint of anise. Dark fruit on the palate with flavors of wild berries, caramelized oak and cacao nibs complemented by subtle notes of vanilla, cedar and a hint of lavender and forest floor. Rich and unrestrained, this wine’s abundant fruit is beautifully balanced by firm acidity and layers of red and black fruit.
Chardonnay, Domaine de Bachellery "Pays D'oc" 2018$14.00
A classic french style Chardonnay with no oak or butter, life and acidity carries this medium bodied wine on the palate. Showing hints of Meyer lemons and white flowers, an elegant chardonnay at a good value.
2019 Belle Glos "Las Alturas" Six Pack$216.00
Get 6 Bottles for a great discount!
Deep garnet in color with an aromatic medley of black cherry, marionberry, ripe plum and a hint of anise. Dark fruit on the palate with flavors of wild berries, caramelized oak and cacao nibs complemented by subtle notes of vanilla, cedar and a hint of lavender and forest floor. Rich and unrestrained, this wine’s abundant fruit is beautifully balanced by firm acidity and layers of red and black fruit.
More about jdR Wine & Beer
Puck's image

 

Puck's

715 Rockland Road, Lake Bluff

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Bone-in Piece, Small$13.00
Mini Pretzels$8.00
Tenders Piece, Small$13.00
More about Puck's
