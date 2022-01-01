Pancakes in Lake Geneva

Go
Lake Geneva restaurants
Toast

Lake Geneva restaurants that serve pancakes

Simple Cafe image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Simple Cafe

525 BROAD ST, Lake Geneva

Avg 4.6 (1903 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Simple Pancakes$9.95
More about Simple Cafe
Item pic

SANDWICHES

Egg Harbor Cafe

827 Main Street, Lake Geneva

Avg 4.4 (1761 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Harbor Signature Pancakes$8.50
Our special wheat recipe.
Make it a combo with a smaller portion of pancakes, two cage free eggs, any style and your choice of breakfast meat. *Please select one size (full order, double, single or combo) and one egg style (combo's only).
Blueberry Pancakes$9.50
Served with blueberry compote. Make it a combo with a smaller portion of pancakes, two cage free eggs, any style and your choice of breakfast meat. *Please select one size (full order, double, single or combo) and one egg style (combo's only).
Kid's Itsy Bitsy Pancakes$5.00
Two small pancakes served with a scrambled egg and a sausage link or two strips of bacon.
More about Egg Harbor Cafe

Browse other tasty dishes in Lake Geneva

Chicken Tenders

Lobsters

French Fries

Chicken Wraps

French Toast

Chicken Salad

Mac And Cheese

Map

More near Lake Geneva to explore

Woodstock

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Mchenry

Avg 4 (9 restaurants)

Waterford

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Antioch

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Delavan

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Williams Bay

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Lake Villa

Avg 4 (4 restaurants)

Salem

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Fox Lake

Avg 4.9 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Janesville

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Racine

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

Rockford

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (165 restaurants)

Madison

Avg 4.4 (104 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (969 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (187 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.6 (49 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.5 (238 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (196 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.4 (351 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.4 (78 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston