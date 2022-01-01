Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tarts in Lakewood

Lakewood restaurants
Lakewood restaurants that serve tarts

LBM image

 

LBM - 12301 Madison Ave

12301 Madison Ave, Lakewood

Avg 4.8 (720 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Egg Tart$7.00
More about LBM - 12301 Madison Ave
Item pic

PASTRY

Blackbird Baking Company

1391 Sloane Avenue, Lakewood

Avg 4.5 (235 reviews)
Takeout
Pumpkin Tart$5.50
Single serving mini pumpkin pie. Just the right amount of everything.
More about Blackbird Baking Company

