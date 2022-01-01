Burritos in Lakewood
Lakewood restaurants that serve burritos
TACOS • FRENCH FRIES
Cilantro Taqueria
18260 Detroit Ave, Lakewood
|Chicken Burrito
|$9.99
|Shrimp Burrito
|$10.49
|Vegan Chorizo Burrito
|$9.99
Taco Tontos - Lakewood
13321 Madison Ave, Lakewood
|Bean Burrito
Your choice of black or pinto beans, cheese, lettuce, and onion.
|Steak Burrito
Sirloin tip steak, rice, cheese, pico de gallo, lettuce & sour cream.
|Rice & Bean Burrito
Your choice of black or pinto beans, with rice, cheese, lettuce, tomato, and onion.
Ohio City Burrito - Lakewood
14412 Detroit Ave, Lakewood
|Brothers Burrito
|$9.00
12" Tortilla filled with cilantro-lime rice and your choice of beans, meat, salsa, sour cream, guacamole & other toppings.
|Veggie Burrito
|$8.00
Comes with three. A trio of soft corn tacos with barbacoa, chopped onions, fresh cilantro and lime. No substitutions.
|Naked Burrito
|$9.00
Ditch the tortilla and make it naked! Same fillings as the burrito, but in a bowl.