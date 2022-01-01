Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Burritos in Lakewood

Go
Lakewood restaurants
Toast

Lakewood restaurants that serve burritos

Item pic

TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

Cilantro Taqueria

18260 Detroit Ave, Lakewood

Avg 4.7 (200 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Burrito$9.99
Shrimp Burrito$10.49
Vegan Chorizo Burrito$9.99
More about Cilantro Taqueria
Consumer pic

 

Taco Tontos - Lakewood

13321 Madison Ave, Lakewood

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Bean Burrito
Your choice of black or pinto beans, cheese, lettuce, and onion.
Steak Burrito
Sirloin tip steak, rice, cheese, pico de gallo, lettuce & sour cream.
Rice & Bean Burrito
Your choice of black or pinto beans, with rice, cheese, lettuce, tomato, and onion.
More about Taco Tontos - Lakewood
Brothers Burrito image

 

Ohio City Burrito - Lakewood

14412 Detroit Ave, Lakewood

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Brothers Burrito$9.00
12" Tortilla filled with cilantro-lime rice and your choice of beans, meat, salsa, sour cream, guacamole & other toppings.
Veggie Burrito$8.00
Comes with three. A trio of soft corn tacos with barbacoa, chopped onions, fresh cilantro and lime. No substitutions.
Naked Burrito$9.00
Ditch the tortilla and make it naked! Same fillings as the burrito, but in a bowl.
More about Ohio City Burrito - Lakewood

Browse other tasty dishes in Lakewood

Pies

Tacos

Egg Sandwiches

Chicken Parmesan

Cheesecake

Cappuccino

Curry

Steak Burritos

Map

More near Lakewood to explore

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (265 restaurants)

Strongsville

Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)

Rocky River

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Westlake

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

North Olmsted

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Avon

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Avon Lake

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Independence

Avg 4.1 (4 restaurants)

North Royalton

Avg 3.8 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (265 restaurants)

Akron

Avg 4.4 (60 restaurants)

Sandusky

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Ashland

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Canton

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Port Clinton

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (216 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (272 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1571 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (74 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (230 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (331 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston