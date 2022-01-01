Barbacoas in Lancaster

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Maize Mexican Cantina image

 

Tequila Mexican Grill & Bar - 605 Richmond Drive Suite P 109

605 Richmond Drive Suite P 109, Lancaster

No reviews yet
Takeout
SPECIAL BEEF BARBACOA TACOS$16.75
Consumer pic

 

TEQUILA MEXICAN GRILL & BAR.

805 A rohrestown rd, Lancaster

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Special Beef Barbacoa Tacos$15.50
Barbacoa, mexican cheese, cilantro, onions with a side of consome sause
Tequila Spesial Barbacoa Queza-Pizza$29.99
It's a flour tortilla stuffed with barbacoa meat,cheese sause topped with lettuce,tomato,guacamole, special house sauce, and sour cream and a side of consome.
It's so Delicious
Barbacoa Burrito$14.99
