Nachos in Lancaster

Lancaster restaurants
Lancaster restaurants that serve nachos

Irish Nachos image

GRILL

Annie Bailey's Irish Public House

28 E KING ST, Lancaster

Avg 4.5 (2573 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Irish Nachos$14.00
waffle fries or tortilla chips, house-smoked pulled pork, scallions, pickled jalapeños, tomatoes, Harp Irish Lager beer cheese, sour cream, ranch
More about Annie Bailey's Irish Public House
Washout Nachos image

 

Red Pin Bar and Grill

1495 Millport Road, Lancaster

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Washout Nachos$9.99
TriColor Nacho Chips topped with our house-made chili and smothered in our homemade tacho cheese sauce. Sprinkled with jalapenos and shredded Cheddar and Jack Cheese. Salsa and Sour Cream on the side.
More about Red Pin Bar and Grill
Item pic

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

American Bar and Grill

1081 N Plum St, Lancaster

Avg 4 (53 reviews)
Takeout
Large Nachos$15.00
MONTEREY JACK, CHEEDER, JALAPENOS, ONIONS, TOMATOES, BLACK OLIVES
More about American Bar and Grill
Two Cousins image

 

Two Cousins

155 East King Street, Lancaster

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Nacho Cheese$2.99
More about Two Cousins
Nachos image

 

Shot and Bottle

2 North Queen Street, Lancaster

No reviews yet
Takeout
Nachos$18.00
Bacon, scallions, bleu cheese, cheddar, balsamic reduction, and maple syrup
More about Shot and Bottle
Brendee's Irish Pub image

 

Brendee's Irish Pub

449 W Lemon Street, Lancaster

No reviews yet
Takeout
Irish Nachos$8.00
Waffle fries topped with tomato, onion, green pepper, and black olives. Like chili? Add regular beef or spicy vegetarian chili.
More about Brendee's Irish Pub
Tobias S. Frogg image

 

Tobias S. Frogg

1766 Columbia Ave, Lancaster

No reviews yet
Takeout
Nacho Cheese$0.75
More about Tobias S. Frogg
Item pic

PIZZA

Two Cousins Pizza and Italian Restaurant (Columbia Ave)

1762 Columbia Ave, Lancaster

Avg 4.5 (2149 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Nacho Platter$9.99
Chopped Onions, Chopped Tomatoes, lettuce, liquid cheddar cheese, Seasoned taco Meat, Tortilla chips served with side of Salsa and Sour Cream
More about Two Cousins Pizza and Italian Restaurant (Columbia Ave)
Restaurant banner

 

Tequila Mexican Grill Bakery and Store

805 A rohrestown rd, Lancaster

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Tequila Nachos$15.99
Tortilla chips topped with steak, chicken and chorizo, beans, cheese, pico de gallo, jalapenos lettuce, sour cream, cheese dip, and our special Mango sauce
create your own nachos
Tortilla chips, melted cheese,beans, lettuce, sour cream, jalapeno, pico de gallo, and your choice of meat
Seafood Nachos$16.50
Shrimp, Scallops, Crab meat over tortilla chips topped with beans, cheese, pico de gallo, jalapenos, lettuce, sour cream, and cheese dip
More about Tequila Mexican Grill Bakery and Store

