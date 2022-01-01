Nachos in Lancaster
Annie Bailey's Irish Public House
28 E KING ST, Lancaster
|Irish Nachos
|$14.00
waffle fries or tortilla chips, house-smoked pulled pork, scallions, pickled jalapeños, tomatoes, Harp Irish Lager beer cheese, sour cream, ranch
Red Pin Bar and Grill
1495 Millport Road, Lancaster
|Washout Nachos
|$9.99
TriColor Nacho Chips topped with our house-made chili and smothered in our homemade tacho cheese sauce. Sprinkled with jalapenos and shredded Cheddar and Jack Cheese. Salsa and Sour Cream on the side.
American Bar and Grill
1081 N Plum St, Lancaster
|Large Nachos
|$15.00
MONTEREY JACK, CHEEDER, JALAPENOS, ONIONS, TOMATOES, BLACK OLIVES
Shot and Bottle
2 North Queen Street, Lancaster
|Nachos
|$18.00
Bacon, scallions, bleu cheese, cheddar, balsamic reduction, and maple syrup
Brendee's Irish Pub
449 W Lemon Street, Lancaster
|Irish Nachos
|$8.00
Waffle fries topped with tomato, onion, green pepper, and black olives. Like chili? Add regular beef or spicy vegetarian chili.
Two Cousins Pizza and Italian Restaurant (Columbia Ave)
1762 Columbia Ave, Lancaster
|Nacho Platter
|$9.99
Chopped Onions, Chopped Tomatoes, lettuce, liquid cheddar cheese, Seasoned taco Meat, Tortilla chips served with side of Salsa and Sour Cream
Tequila Mexican Grill Bakery and Store
805 A rohrestown rd, Lancaster
|Tequila Nachos
|$15.99
Tortilla chips topped with steak, chicken and chorizo, beans, cheese, pico de gallo, jalapenos lettuce, sour cream, cheese dip, and our special Mango sauce
|create your own nachos
Tortilla chips, melted cheese,beans, lettuce, sour cream, jalapeno, pico de gallo, and your choice of meat
|Seafood Nachos
|$16.50
Shrimp, Scallops, Crab meat over tortilla chips topped with beans, cheese, pico de gallo, jalapenos, lettuce, sour cream, and cheese dip