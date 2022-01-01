Chimichangas in Lancaster

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

TEQUILA MEXICAN GRILL & BAR.

805 A rohrestown rd, Lancaster

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chimichanga Carnitas$13.99
Two fried flour tortillas stuffed with your choice of meat. Served with rice, topped with lettuce, guacamole & cheese
Chimichangas Ground Beef$13.00
Two fried flour tortillas stuffed with your choice of meat. Served with rice, topped with lettuce, guacamole & cheese
Chimichanga Grilled Chicken$13.50
Two fried flour tortillas stuffed with your choice of meat. Served with rice, topped with lettuce, guacamole & cheese
More about TEQUILA MEXICAN GRILL & BAR.
Consumer pic

 

Cocina Mexicana

112 North Water Street, Lancaster

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chimichangas$10.75
Flour tortilla filled with cheese and your choice of meat, served with rice beans, lettuce and pico de gallo.
More about Cocina Mexicana

