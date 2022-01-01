Egg sandwiches in Lancaster
New Holland Coffee Company - Lancaster
29 E. King Street, Lancaster
|Egg Sandwich
|$5.00
Two fried eggs with your choices of bread & cheese
|Turkey Pesto Egg Sandwich
|$8.50
Two fried eggs, turkey, feta, tomato, spinach & pesto served on a croissant
|California Egg Sandwich
|$9.00
Two fried eggs, fresh avocado, tomato, bacon, cheddar cheese, spinach & house-made sriracha sauce served on choice of
CoffeeCo
2350 Lincoln Highway, Lancaster
|Egg Sandwich
|$8.10
2 Scrambled Eggs with your choice of Cheese on a Croissant, Bagel, English Muffin or Toast. Breakfast meat additional charge.