Grilled chicken wraps in Lancaster

Lancaster restaurants
Lancaster restaurants that serve grilled chicken wraps

Caruso's (Fruitville Pike) image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Caruso's (Fruitville Pike)

1908 Fruitville Pike, lancaster

Avg 4.7 (5226 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Wrap$7.99
More about Caruso's (Fruitville Pike)
Item pic

 

Red Pin Bar and Grill

1495 Millport Road, Lancaster

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Grilled Chicken Caesar Wrap$11.95
Grilled and seasoned diced chicken breast tossed with chopped lettuce, diced tomatoes, Caesar Dressing and parmesan cheese all wrapped in a flour tortilla. Served with CHips and a Pickle.
More about Red Pin Bar and Grill

