Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Flautas in Downtown

Go
Downtown restaurants
Toast

Downtown restaurants that serve flautas

Dona Maria Tamales image

 

Dona Maria Tamales-Downtown

910 S. Las Vegas Blvd., Las Vegas

No reviews yet
Takeout
Flautas$12.00
Three corn tortillas rolled and filled with beef or chicken, served over a bed of lettuce, topped with sour cream, guacamole, tomatoes and cheese.
More about Dona Maria Tamales-Downtown
Item pic

TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

Tacotarian - DOWNTOWN LAS VEGAS - SOUTH CASINO CENTER BLVD

1130 S. Casino Center Blvd, Las Vegas

Avg 4.5 (286 reviews)
Takeout
Flautas$13.99
corn tortillas, mashed potatoes, stuffed with cheddar, chorizo, deep fried and topped with crema and salsa Morita
More about Tacotarian - DOWNTOWN LAS VEGAS - SOUTH CASINO CENTER BLVD

Browse other tasty dishes in Downtown

Taquitos

Shrimp Tacos

Crispy Chicken

Chilaquiles

Burritos

Egg Sandwiches

Chili

Pancakes

Map

More near Downtown to explore

Westside

Avg 4.4 (38 restaurants)

The Strip

Avg 4 (33 restaurants)

Southwest

Avg 4.5 (23 restaurants)

Southeast

Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)

Eastside

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

Northwest

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Centennial

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

South Summerlin

Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)

Sunrise

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Cedar City

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Prescott

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (62 restaurants)

Flagstaff

Avg 4.4 (53 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (62 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (875 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (237 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (83 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (527 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (106 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (273 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (560 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston