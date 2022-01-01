Flautas in Downtown
Downtown restaurants that serve flautas
Dona Maria Tamales-Downtown
910 S. Las Vegas Blvd., Las Vegas
|Flautas
|$12.00
Three corn tortillas rolled and filled with beef or chicken, served over a bed of lettuce, topped with sour cream, guacamole, tomatoes and cheese.
TACOS • FRENCH FRIES
Tacotarian - DOWNTOWN LAS VEGAS - SOUTH CASINO CENTER BLVD
1130 S. Casino Center Blvd, Las Vegas
|Flautas
|$13.99
corn tortillas, mashed potatoes, stuffed with cheddar, chorizo, deep fried and topped with crema and salsa Morita