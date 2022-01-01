Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Cinnamon rolls in
Lawrence
/
Lawrence
/
Cinnamon Rolls
Lawrence restaurants that serve cinnamon rolls
CAKES
McLain's Market
1420 Crescent Rd, Lawrence
Avg 4.3
(210 reviews)
Cinnamon Roll
$3.85
More about McLain's Market
McLain's Market
2412 Iowa Street, Lawrence
No reviews yet
Cinnamon Roll
$3.50
More about McLain's Market
Browse other tasty dishes in Lawrence
Mac And Cheese
Avocado Toast
Burritos
Chicken Salad
Nachos
Sliders
Steak Tacos
Waffles
More near Lawrence to explore
Overland Park
Avg 4.4
(49 restaurants)
Topeka
Avg 4.5
(15 restaurants)
Shawnee
Avg 4.6
(15 restaurants)
Lenexa
Avg 4.3
(11 restaurants)
Mission
Avg 4.3
(9 restaurants)
Olathe
Avg 4.7
(8 restaurants)
Leawood
Avg 4.4
(8 restaurants)
Prairie Village
Avg 4.8
(7 restaurants)
Baldwin City
Avg 4.7
(1 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Lawrence
Avg 4.4
(30 restaurants)
Topeka
Avg 4.5
(15 restaurants)
Kansas City
Avg 4.5
(182 restaurants)
Atchison
Avg 3
(3 restaurants)
Manhattan
Avg 4.4
(26 restaurants)
Sedalia
Avg 4.8
(5 restaurants)
San Jose
Avg 4.3
(154 restaurants)
Providence
Avg 4.5
(98 restaurants)
San Diego
Avg 4.3
(675 restaurants)
Columbus
Avg 4.4
(326 restaurants)
Cincinnati
Avg 4.5
(261 restaurants)
Portland
Avg 4.5
(283 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston