Mac and cheese in Lawrence

Lawrence restaurants that serve mac and cheese

SJ Smokehouse image

 

SJ Smokehouse

1500 E 23rd St, Lawrence

No reviews yet
Takeout
The Big Daddy Burger$8.99
Cheeseburger with brisket, burnt ends, onion rings, and our signature burger sauce
2 Meats & 2 Sides$12.49
Homemade Mac&Cheese
Mac N' Cheese Bites (6) image

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Fat Shack

1008 Massachusetts St, Lawrence

Avg 3.9 (257 reviews)
Takeout
Mac N' Cheese Bites (6)
Served with Buffalo Ranch
91cbe5ad-d782-495a-bb01-5a20ee2f3a8c image

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

RPG (Restaurant, Pub & Games)

724 Massachusetts St., Lawrence

Avg 4.6 (238 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Mac & Cheese$5.00
bechamel of white cheddar, mozzarella, cream cheese and parmesan, rigatoni noodles, garlic bread crumbs
McLain's Market image

CAKES

McLain's Market

1420 Crescent Rd, Lawrence

Avg 4.3 (210 reviews)
Takeout
Waldo Cobb$11.50
A McLain’s Classic! Mixed greens, chicken, avocado, bacon, tomato, egg, cheese, and croutons. Served with creamy Italian dressing on the side.
Chicken Salad Sandwich$10.50
A McLain’s Classic! Chicken salad (chicken, celery, cranberries, almonds, cream cheese, monterey jack), spring mix, tomatoes, and carrots, on multigrain bread. Served with a side of chips.
Sliders$8.50
Two sliders with beef, cheddar, bacon, pickle, and coffee BBQ sauce, on brioche slider buns. Served with a side of fries.
Restaurant banner

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Latchkey Deli

1035 Massachusetts Street, Lawrence

Avg 4.6 (130 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Mac & Cheese$3.50
Three Cheese Blend. crunch on top. Please allow extra time for Gluten Free
