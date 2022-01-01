Mac and cheese in Leavenworth
Leavenworth restaurants that serve mac and cheese
More about Old Mill Cafe
Old Mill Cafe
18640 Beaver Valley Rd, Leavenworth
|Loaded Smoky Mac & Cheese
|$14.50
Smoked Cheddar Cheese sauce, with our cavatappi noodles. Load it up with one of the following selection: Bacon Bits, Brisket, Pork, Crispy Chicken or broccoli onion mushroom blend
|Kids Mac & Cheese
|$9.50
Child's portion of the larger Mac & Cheese, and a side of fruit.
|Smoky Mac & Cheese
|$10.99
Smoked Cheddar Cheese sauce, with our cavatappi noodles.