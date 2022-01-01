Mac and cheese in Leavenworth

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Old Mill Cafe image

 

Old Mill Cafe

18640 Beaver Valley Rd, Leavenworth

Avg 4 (138 reviews)
Takeout
Loaded Smoky Mac & Cheese$14.50
Smoked Cheddar Cheese sauce, with our cavatappi noodles. Load it up with one of the following selection: Bacon Bits, Brisket, Pork, Crispy Chicken or broccoli onion mushroom blend
Kids Mac & Cheese$9.50
Child's portion of the larger Mac & Cheese, and a side of fruit.
Smoky Mac & Cheese$10.99
Smoked Cheddar Cheese sauce, with our cavatappi noodles.
More about Old Mill Cafe
Consumer pic

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Gustav’s

617 US-2, Leavenworth

Avg 3.3 (809 reviews)
Takeout
Kids Mac N Cheese$7.00
More about Gustav’s

Map

