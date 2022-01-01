Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tomato soup in Leavenworth

Go
Leavenworth restaurants
Toast

Leavenworth restaurants that serve tomato soup

Consumer pic

 

Yodelin Broth Company

633 Front Street Lower Level, Leavenworth

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Creamy Tomato Soup$6.00
With Bosket Bread
More about Yodelin Broth Company
Main pic

SANDWICHES

La Javelina

285 US Hwy 2, Leavenworth

Avg 4.5 (50 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Heirloom Tomato Soup$8.00
Heirloom Tomatoes, Garlic, Olive Oil
More about La Javelina

