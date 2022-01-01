Salmon in Leesburg
Leesburg restaurants that serve salmon
Red Bar Sushi & Thai
525 E Market St Suite F, Leesburg
|Salmon Toro
|$8.00
|Ikura (salmon eggs)
|$8.50
|Spicy Salmon Roll
|$7.50
The Conche
1605 Village Market Blvd, Leesburg
|Salmon
|$36.00
Sixty-South Antarctic Salmon, Beurre Rouge, Brown Butter Caper Spinach, Honey Glazed Peewee Potatoes, Herb Marinated Tomato
SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI
Jasmine Chinese Cuisine and Sushi
110 South Street, Leesburg
|Salmon Roll
|$8.00
|Spicy salmon Roll
|$9.00
|Salmon (Sake)
|$8.00
Delirium Cafe
101 S King Street, Leeburg
|Dana's Salmon Salad
|$17.99
Marinated Salmon filet over organic mixed greens, red onions, fresh herbs, balsamic vinaigrette
SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES
Shoe's Cup and Cork
17 N. King St, Leesburg
|Smoked Salmon Plate
|$14.00
4oz of smoked salmon with an everything bagel, cream cheese, red onions, capers, tomatoes & fresh dill
|Pan Seared Salmon
|$25.00
Salmon fillet served with a French fries and mixed greens. (GF)