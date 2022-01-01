Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Salmon in Leesburg

Leesburg restaurants
Leesburg restaurants that serve salmon

Red Bar Sushi & Thai

525 E Market St Suite F, Leesburg

Salmon Toro$8.00
Ikura (salmon eggs)$8.50
Spicy Salmon Roll$7.50
The Conche

1605 Village Market Blvd, Leesburg

Salmon$36.00
Sixty-South Antarctic Salmon, Beurre Rouge, Brown Butter Caper Spinach, Honey Glazed Peewee Potatoes, Herb Marinated Tomato
SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI

Jasmine Chinese Cuisine and Sushi

110 South Street, Leesburg

Salmon Roll$8.00
Spicy salmon Roll$9.00
Salmon (Sake)$8.00
Delirium Cafe

101 S King Street, Leeburg

Dana's Salmon Salad$17.99
Marinated Salmon filet over organic mixed greens, red onions, fresh herbs, balsamic vinaigrette
SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

Shoe's Cup and Cork

17 N. King St, Leesburg

Smoked Salmon Plate$14.00
4oz of smoked salmon with an everything bagel, cream cheese, red onions, capers, tomatoes & fresh dill
Pan Seared Salmon$25.00
Salmon fillet served with a French fries and mixed greens. (GF)
