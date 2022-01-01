Salmon in Lewiston
Lewiston restaurants that serve salmon
DaVincis Eatery
150 Mill St., Lewiston
|Italian Seared Salmon
|$27.00
Baby Spinach, Herbed Farro, White Bean Ragu, Basil Oil, Tomato Tapenade
Cowbell Scarborough
185 US 1, Scarborough
|Salmon Burger
|$15.98
|Drunken Salmon
|$22.98
|Slammin Salmon
|$16.98
SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Fish Bones Grill
70 Lincoln St, Lewiston
|TRUE NORTH ATLANTIC SALMON
|$29.00
Grilled salmon fillet with tomato, caper, kalamata olives, cannellini beans &
feta cheese relish and crispy rosemary potatoes