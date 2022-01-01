Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Salmon in Lewiston

Lewiston restaurants
Lewiston restaurants that serve salmon

DaVincis Eatery image

 

DaVincis Eatery

150 Mill St., Lewiston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Italian Seared Salmon$27.00
Baby Spinach, Herbed Farro, White Bean Ragu, Basil Oil, Tomato Tapenade
More about DaVincis Eatery
Cowbell Scarborough image

 

Cowbell Scarborough

185 US 1, Scarborough

No reviews yet
Takeout
Salmon Burger$15.98
Drunken Salmon$22.98
Slammin Salmon$16.98
More about Cowbell Scarborough
Fish Bones Grill image

SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Fish Bones Grill

70 Lincoln St, Lewiston

Avg 4.7 (1276 reviews)
Takeout
TRUE NORTH ATLANTIC SALMON$29.00
Grilled salmon fillet with tomato, caper, kalamata olives, cannellini beans &
feta cheese relish and crispy rosemary potatoes
More about Fish Bones Grill
Cowbell Grill & Tap image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Cowbell Grill & Tap

49 Lisbon Street, Lewiston

Avg 4.4 (1733 reviews)
Takeout
Slammin Salmon$16.98
8 oz Salmon filet topped w/ pineapple salsa
Drunken Salmon$22.98
Salmon filet served over rice w/ pineapp;e salsa and island sauce
More about Cowbell Grill & Tap

