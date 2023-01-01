Cheese pizza in Lexington
Lexington restaurants that serve cheese pizza
Craft Food Halls - 10 Maguire Road - Lex Labs - Lexington
10 Maguire Rd, Lexington
|Cheese Pizza
|$5.95
Vine-Ripened Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Provolone, Cotija, Wild Italian Oregano.
Craft Food Halls - 1050 Waltham Street - The Outpost at Revolution Labs - Lexington
1050 Waltham St., Lexington
|Cheese Pizza
|$5.95
Vine-Ripened Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Provolone, Cotija, Wild Italian Oregano.