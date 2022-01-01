Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Steak tacos in Liberty

Liberty restaurants
Liberty restaurants that serve steak tacos

FRENCH FRIES

Macarena's Mexican Food Liberty

416 E Mill St, Liberty

Avg 4.4 (340 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Carne Asada (steak) Taco$3.49
Grilled steak taco served in a corn tortilla filled with guacamole and pico de gallo
Carne Asada (steak) Street Taco$2.95
All natural yellow corn tortillas filled with perfectly grilled steak , topped with onions and cilantro
Carne Asada (steak) Street Taco$2.87
All natural yellow corn tortillas filled with perfectly grilled steak , topped with onions and cilantro
More about Macarena's Mexican Food Liberty
El Potro Liberty - 116 north Steward ct

116 north Steward ct, liberty

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
(Ala) Fajita Taco Grilled Steak$4.49
More about El Potro Liberty - 116 north Steward ct

