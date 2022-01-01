Prosciutto in Littleton

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Iwayama Sushi image

SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Iwayama Sushi

5500 S. Simms St. Ste. C, Littleton

Avg 4.6 (710 reviews)
Takeout
Tuna ala Prosciutto$17.00
6 Pieces Tuna Served with Prosciutto, Parmesan, Olive Oil, Balsamic Vinegar and Ponzu.
More about Iwayama Sushi
Item pic

 

MARINO'S ITALIAN RESTAURANT & PIZZERIA

9083 W. Peakview DriveUnit 7B, Littleton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Nino (mozzarella, ricotta & prosciutto)$14.75
Calzone, stuffed with mozzarella, ricotta & prosciutto
More about MARINO'S ITALIAN RESTAURANT & PIZZERIA
Virgilio's Pizzeria & Wine Bar image

PIZZA

Virgilio's Pizzeria & Wine Bar

10025 West San Juan Way, Littleton

Avg 4 (769 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Full House Salad$10.99
Romaine lettuce with tomatoes, red onions, carrots, cucumbers, mozzarella & croutons
14" Large Pizza$15.49
Default on all pizzas is red sauce and mozzarella. Chicken, spinach and sundried tomatoes are under the cheese to prevent burning. *** Take & Bake *** Under Whole Toppings
Side House Salad$5.49
Romaine lettuce with tomatoes, red onions, carrots, cucumbers, mozzarella & croutons.
GF with no croutons.
More about Virgilio's Pizzeria & Wine Bar

