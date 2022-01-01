Livonia Chicken restaurants you'll love

Must-try Chicken restaurants in Livonia

Cebella's Pizza image

CALZONES • HOT DOGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • PASTA • PIZZA • SMOOTHIES • SUBS • CHICKEN WINGS

Cebella's Pizza

37625 5 Mile Rd, Livonia

Avg 4.4 (235 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Garlic Cheesebread$6.99
Pizza dough covered in a garlic butter base, smothered with our premium pizza cheese and then topped with cheddar, baked to perfection and topped with grated parmesan. Cut into 12 pieces, served with pizza sauce for dipping.
Large Supreme
(formerly called the Cebella's Special) Pepperoni, Ham, Bacon, Fresh Mushrooms, Onions, Green Peppers
Large Round Pizza$11.99
Our original hand-tossed pizza.
10 slices
More about Cebella's Pizza
Wing Snob image

CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Wing Snob

28408 Five Mile Road, Livonia

Avg 4.5 (2998 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
10pc Boneless$11.99
Fresh, never frozen, boneless wings lightly dusted with our signature breading.
Regular Fry$3.99
Fry Snobs choose their own flavors, go for it!
20pc Boneless$22.99
Fresh, never frozen, boneless wings lightly dusted with our signature breading.
More about Wing Snob
Detroit Wing Company image

 

Detroit Wing Company

19714 Haggerty Road, Livonia

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Boneless 8 piece$10.89
Boneless 12 piece$16.29
Reg French Fries$2.99
More about Detroit Wing Company

