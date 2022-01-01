Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Baklava in
Livonia
/
Livonia
/
Baklava
Livonia restaurants that serve baklava
Broasted Brothers - 30983 Five Mile Rd
30983 Five Mile Rd, LIVONIA
No reviews yet
Homemade Baklava
$4.99
More about Broasted Brothers - 30983 Five Mile Rd
Pita Way - Livonia
33310 Plymouth Rd, Livonia
No reviews yet
-Walnut Baklava Cheesecake
$0.00
More about Pita Way - Livonia
Browse other tasty dishes in Livonia
Chicken Salad
Chef Salad
Pierogies
Turkey Clubs
Mac And Cheese
Pies
Grilled Chicken
Greek Salad
More near Livonia to explore
Plymouth
Avg 4.5
(26 restaurants)
Southfield
Avg 4.4
(25 restaurants)
Farmington
Avg 4.5
(17 restaurants)
Novi
Avg 4.2
(15 restaurants)
Canton
Avg 4.6
(12 restaurants)
Garden City
Avg 4.1
(6 restaurants)
Dearborn Heights
Avg 4.5
(6 restaurants)
Redford
Avg 2
(4 restaurants)
Westland
Avg 4
(4 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Detroit
Avg 4.4
(146 restaurants)
Ann Arbor
Avg 4.5
(102 restaurants)
Flint
Avg 4.2
(17 restaurants)
Adrian
Avg 4.2
(5 restaurants)
Toledo
Avg 4.3
(47 restaurants)
Jackson
Avg 4.4
(11 restaurants)
Sacramento
Avg 4.3
(261 restaurants)
Minneapolis
Avg 4.5
(383 restaurants)
Rochester
Avg 4.4
(71 restaurants)
Portland
Avg 4.5
(351 restaurants)
Washington
Avg 4.4
(730 restaurants)
San Diego
Avg 4.3
(796 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston