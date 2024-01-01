Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Enchiladas in Lockhart

Go
Lockhart restaurants
Toast

Lockhart restaurants that serve enchiladas

Item pic

 

Mario’s Tacos Restaurant

2111 West San Antonio Street, Lockhart

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Salsa Verde Enchiladas$13.00
Try our appetizing 2 cheesy chicken enchiladas topped with salsa verde and melted white cheese, garnished with a side of lettuce and tomato.
More about Mario’s Tacos Restaurant
Consumer pic

 

La Cantera

119 E Walnut St, Lockhart

No reviews yet
Takeout
Spinach Enchiladas Plate$12.00
2 spinach and pico de gallo enchiladas, topped with salsa verde and Monterey Jack. Served with a side of sour cream + guacamole.
Kid's Cheese Enchilada Plt$6.75
Enchiladas Verdes Plate$12.00
Shredded chicken enchiladas marinated in salsa verde, topped with Monterey Jack and a side of sour cream and guacamole.
More about La Cantera

Browse other tasty dishes in Lockhart

Pancakes

Tacos

Sweet Potato Fries

Burritos

Huevos Rancheros

Tortas

Waffles

Fried Pickles

Map

More near Lockhart to explore

Austin

Avg 4.4 (1176 restaurants)

New Braunfels

Avg 4.5 (84 restaurants)

San Marcos

Avg 4.4 (54 restaurants)

Kyle

Avg 4.4 (29 restaurants)

Seguin

Avg 4.5 (24 restaurants)

Buda

Avg 5 (22 restaurants)

Wimberley

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Bastrop

Avg 4.1 (20 restaurants)

Driftwood

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Austin

Avg 4.4 (1176 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (613 restaurants)

Fredericksburg

Avg 4.3 (41 restaurants)

Brenham

No reviews yet

Victoria

Avg 4.8 (15 restaurants)

Killeen

Avg 4.5 (38 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (905 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (206 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (794 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (769 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (398 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (129 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston