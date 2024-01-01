Enchiladas in Lockhart
Lockhart restaurants that serve enchiladas
Mario’s Tacos Restaurant
2111 West San Antonio Street, Lockhart
|Salsa Verde Enchiladas
|$13.00
Try our appetizing 2 cheesy chicken enchiladas topped with salsa verde and melted white cheese, garnished with a side of lettuce and tomato.
La Cantera
119 E Walnut St, Lockhart
|Spinach Enchiladas Plate
|$12.00
2 spinach and pico de gallo enchiladas, topped with salsa verde and Monterey Jack. Served with a side of sour cream + guacamole.
|Kid's Cheese Enchilada Plt
|$6.75
|Enchiladas Verdes Plate
|$12.00
Shredded chicken enchiladas marinated in salsa verde, topped with Monterey Jack and a side of sour cream and guacamole.