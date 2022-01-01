Steak sandwiches in Lockport
Lockport restaurants that serve steak sandwiches
More about New York Beer Project
GRILL
New York Beer Project
6933 S. Transit Rd., Lockport
|NYBP's Famous Steak Sandwich
|$19.00
Tender, seasoned Sirloin steak topped with melted provolone cheese and sauteed spinach. Served on an herb-crusted French loaf with a side of crispy fresh cut fries.
More about Sunny's Drive-In
Sunny's Drive-In
5780 S Transit road, Lockport
|#5 Steak Sandwich Special
|$8.09
Steak Sandwich with fried onion, sweet peppers, and cheese. All specials include a small french fry and regular soft drink. Now available all day. Menu Price - $9.99, Price Changes with upgrades and different drinks.
|Steak Sandwich
|$7.99
Sirloin Steak, lettuce, tomato, and Mayo.