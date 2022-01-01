Steak sandwiches in Lockport

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

GRILL

New York Beer Project

6933 S. Transit Rd., Lockport

Avg 4.3 (1690 reviews)
Takeout
NYBP's Famous Steak Sandwich$19.00
Tender, seasoned Sirloin steak topped with melted provolone cheese and sauteed spinach. Served on an herb-crusted French loaf with a side of crispy fresh cut fries.
More about New York Beer Project
Sunny's Drive-In image

 

Sunny's Drive-In

5780 S Transit road, Lockport

No reviews yet
Takeout
#5 Steak Sandwich Special$8.09
Steak Sandwich with fried onion, sweet peppers, and cheese. All specials include a small french fry and regular soft drink. Now available all day. Menu Price - $9.99, Price Changes with upgrades and different drinks.
Steak Sandwich$7.99
Sirloin Steak, lettuce, tomato, and Mayo.
More about Sunny's Drive-In

