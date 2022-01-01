Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Quesadillas in Lockport

Lockport restaurants
Lockport restaurants that serve quesadillas

GRILL

New York Beer Project

6933 S. Transit Rd., Lockport

Avg 4.3 (1690 reviews)
Takeout
Hell's Kitchen Quesadillas$13.00
Dangerously delicious quesadillas featuring our cherry fire BBQ sauce pulled chicken, shredded cheddar, black beans, and crispy bacon crumbles. Drizzled with ranch and topped with cilantro.
More about New York Beer Project
SMOKED SALMON • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Davison Road Inn

383 Davison Rd, Lockport

Avg 4.4 (774 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Quesadilla$13.99
More about Davison Road Inn

